FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have signed defenseman Kylor Wall. The 24 year-old right hander played this season with Trinity Western University appearing in 20 games with six points and 24 penalty minutes. The Edmonton, Alberta native also skated two season with Nipissing University amassing 28 points and 66 minutes in penalties. The team has released defenseman Sacha Roy after eight games.

The Komets travel to Iowa for two games with the Heartlanders this Friday and Saturday.