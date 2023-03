FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have signed defenseman Noah Ganske. Ganske, 23, finished his final season at the Univeristy of Wisconsin-River Falls with 11 points in 22 games. The 6’7 defender played junior hockey with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL and spent a season at Northern Michigan Univerity. The Komets host Wheeling this Friday and Indy on Sunday.