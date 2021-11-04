Komets sign defenseman Chays Ruddy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that defenseman Chays Ruddy has agreed to terms and has been added to the roster.

Ruddy, 23, last played for the University of Windsor during the 2019-20 season. In two seasons, the 6’2 defenseman racked up 92 penalty minutes in 47 games.

This week, the team returns home tomorrow for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game versus Cincinnati at 8:00 p.m. before traveling to Wheeling Saturday and Toledo on Sunday.

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th — All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase, courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th – The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th – The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd — Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an “A” or an “A Equivalent” to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!