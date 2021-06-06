Komets shutout in the regular-season finale

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (WANE) – The Komets drop the final game of the regular season to Utah, 6-0, on Saturday night.

Coming into the night, the Komets had a small chance of securing the second seed in the West, however after the loss, the Komets will finish as the third seed.

Playoffs are on the horizon, Fort Wayne starts the postseason with Wichita. That will begin on Tuesday.

Here is a look at how the first-round will be played:

Komets vs. Wichita

Best-of-5

Game 1: Tuesday, at Wichita, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, at Wichita, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, at Memorial Coliseum, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, at Memorial Coliseum, 7:30 p.m.*

Game 5: June 14, at Memorial Coliseum, 7:30 p.m.*

*If necessary