Komets shut out Cyclones in first game back from All-Star break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets rolled over the Cincinnati Cyclones in their first game back from the ECHL All-Star break, winning 4-0.

Will Graber scored the first pair of goals in a matter of seconds. The first came almost seven-and-a-half minutes into the first period. Graber also scored thanks to a penalty shot.

Shawn Boudrias added the Komets’ third goal in the second period. Darrien Kielb also scored his first professional goal which provided the final margin.

The Komets start a 6-game road trip when they head to Toledo on Sunday.

