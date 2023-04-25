FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets enjoyed a healthy dose of home cooking after dropping their first two games of their playoff series at Cincinnati. Fort Wayne completed a 3-0 shut out over Cincinnati, and are now trailing 2-1 in the playoff series.

Daniel Maggio put the Komets on the board less than two minutes into Tuesday’s game, driving in a ricochet off of Cincinnati goalie Beck Wurm.

The Komets held onto a 1-0 until midway through the final period. Darien Kielb slotted in an insurance goal with over 13 minutes to go to put the Komets up, 2-0. Matt Boudens then drilled a power play goal to put the game away.

With Fort Wayne’s win, the Komets guaranteed a game five back at the Jungle. Game four is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.