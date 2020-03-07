Komets shut out by first-place Cincinnati

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets couldn’t solve Cincinnati’s Michael Houser on Friday night as the former Fort Wayne goaltender shut out the K’s in a 3-0 win for the first-place Cyclones.

The Cyclones scored all three goals in the second period.

Cole Kehler stopped 33 of 36 shots for the Komets, who went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday night when the host Kalamazoo at 7:35 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum. Former Komets player Kaleigh Schrock and legendary hockey broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame before the puck drops.

