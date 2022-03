CORRALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – Fort Wayne felt right at home on the road Wednesday night as the Komets blasted the Iowa Heartlanders 6-0 at Xtream Arena.

Drake Rymsha and Connor Corcoran each scored two goals to lead Fort Wayne.

Samuel Harvey stopped all 34 shots in goal to record the shutout.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they play at Iowa again at 8 p.m.