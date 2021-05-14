Komets set to host Nailers in the series finale tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will look to rebound from a two-game losing streak tonight as Fort Wayne is set to host Wheeling in the series finale between the two teams.

The Nailers will not be at full strength, Austin Fyten and Chad Duchesne have been handed fines and suspensions from the ECHL for their parts in Wednesday night’s late hit to Anthony Petruzzelli.

Austin Fyten has been suspended three-games and fined an undisclosed amount.

Chad Duchesne has been suspended seven-games and fined an undisclosed amount.

The Komets and Nailers square off tonight at the Coliseum, puck drop set for 8 PM.