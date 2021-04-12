Komets send fuel back to Indy defeated after comeback win in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets playing 60 minutes of competitive hockey but it wasn’t until the final 20 seconds of the game, that things began to shine in Fort Wayne’s favor.

With 24 seconds left on a power play, the Komets won a faceoff in enemy territory that turned into an A.J. Jenks goal with 20 seconds to play.

In overtime, The Komets came out hot and it was Olivier Galipeau that scored the game-winning goal with just over two minutes into OT.

The Komets are back on home ice this Friday, Fort Wayne will host Wheeling.