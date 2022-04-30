WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – The Komets will return to Memorial Coliseum with their season on the line after dropping game five to the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2, on Saturday.

Coincidentally, Wheeling’s win gives them the 3-2 series edge, snapping a 2-game losing skid.

Unlike the last two games, the Nailers were the first on the board. Wheeling’s Matthew Quercia put the Nailers on the board in the final seconds of the first period.

Fort Wayne answered back after Adam Brubacher put one into the net in the early minutes of the second period. The Nailers answered back later on in the period after a goal from Josh Maniscalco.

The Komets once again tied the game in the final period after Matt Boudens caught Wheeling napping on the power play. Boudens capitalized on a short-handed goal to tie the game at two.

Ultimately it was Wheeling who scored the game-winner. With just over two minutes left in regulation, Sam Houde cashed in on a power play opportunity to seal the win.

The Komets and Nailers head back to Fort Wayne for a critical game six on Monday. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.