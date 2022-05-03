FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After forcing a decisive game seven, the Komets season came to a heartbreaking close after a Wheeling won, 3-2, in overtime.

With several Komets colliding on the puck in front of their own net, Wheeling’s Matthew Quercia found the needle in the haystack and tapped in the game-winning goal six and a half minutes into the extra period.

The Komets had leads at 1-0 and 2-1 throughout the game, but could not close out the decisive game seven when the opportunities presented themselves.

“I think we all care and love one another,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau. “So I think it makes much more difficult to see how they’re reacting to the loss and the realization that things may be at a turning point for them.”

Fort Wayne’s ends the year with a 40-win regular season.