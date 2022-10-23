FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The opening weekend of the ECHL season could not have gone worse for the Komets, who have stumbled to an 0-2 start.

Through two games, Fort Wayne has already surrendered 14 goals. With several new faces on this year’s roster, the Komets have lacked cohesion across the ice. Head Coach Ben Boudreau hopes the team’s veteran core can step up in the next week while the Komets prepare for their next slate of games.

“We’re going to look inward and we’re going to find a way to get back to work here and try to resolve this by next weekend,” said Boudreau.

The Komets will look to get their first win next Friday at 8 p.m. when Fort Wayne hosts the Savannah Ghost Pirates.