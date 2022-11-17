INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After trailing 3-1 after one period, the Komets scored five unanswered goals to win their third straight game in a 6-3 win over the Indy Fuel.

Anthony Petruzzelli began the comeback early in the second period after flicking in his first of two goals on Thursday night. Petruzzelli then tied the game up midway through the period thanks to an assist from Stefano Giliati.

Giliati, a newcomer to the Komets, put Fort Wayne in front for good on a power play goal less than four minutes into the third period.

Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha led the Komets with two goals apiece, while Giliati and Shawn Boudrias also found the back of the net on Thursday.

The Komets look to keep their winning streak alive when Fort Wayne hosts the Allen Americans on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.