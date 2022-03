TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets scored three goals in the first period and never looked back as Fort Wayne bested rival Toledo 8-3 at the Huntington Center on Friday night.

Shawn Boudrias and Drake Rymsha led the Komets with two goals apiece.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.