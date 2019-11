KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – A.J. Jenks tallied two goals as the Komets scored early and often in a 6-2 victory against Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on Friday night.

The Komets led 2-0 after the first period thanks to goals from Chase Stewart and Mason Bergh.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday night with their third road game of the week as they square off with Kalamazoo again at 7 p.m.