Komets score 5 unanswered to snap losing streak against Kalamazoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After trailing 2-0 late in the second period, the Komets scored five unanswered goals to get a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday.

The Komets comeback began after Anthony Petruzelli scored on a power play more than 16 minutes into the second period. Just over two minutes later, Matt Alvaro tied the game at two apiece.

Zach Pochiro put the Komets ahead for good almost six minutes into the third period.

The Komets benefitted heavily from the power play on Sunday, converting on 3-of-6 opportunities during the game.

“When you’re depleted, you’re leaning on your guys a lot more,” said Komets Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “They’re playing a lot more minutes. And there’s ice bags on the bodies in that room. There’s a lot of blocked shots, and that’s tough. So for us to finish on a high note there, I think we’re taking some sort of success into the break, and we’re hopefully find a way to carry that over in the next weekend.”

The win also snaps a 4-game losing streak for the Komets as they head to the ECHL All-Star break.

Fort Wayne is back at the Coliseum on Saturday to host the Cincinnati Cyclones.