FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets shook off a slow start, scoring four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

After an early goal by Anthony Firriolo, Komets associate captain Matt Wedman answered back with his 14th strike of the year. That tied the game at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Fort Wayne stormed out of the gates with three goals in the second period. Nolan Volvan, Martin Has and Ethan Keppen each lit the lamp to give the Komets a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Komets look to complete a weekend sweep of the Heartlanders at the Coliseum. Fort Wayne hosts Iowa on Sunday, with the puck drop set for 5 p.m.