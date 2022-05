FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2022-23 ECHL schedule has been released, with the Komets slated to being next season on the road October 21 at the Indy Fuel.

Fort Wayne’s home opener next season is scheduled to be against Cincinnati on Saturday, October 22 at War Memorial Coliseum.

The ECHL also released divisional assignments, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates set to play their first season in the league to give the ECHL a total of 28 teams.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS 2022-23 SCHEDULE

Date Day Away Home

Oct 21, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Indy

Oct 22, 2022 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Oct 28, 2022 Fri Savannah @ Fort Wayne

Oct 29, 2022 Sat Savannah @ Fort Wayne

Nov 01, 2022 Tue Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Nov 06, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Nov 11, 2022 Fri Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Nov 12, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Nov 13, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Nov 17, 2022 Thu Fort Wayne @ Indy

Nov 19, 2022 Sat Allen @ Fort Wayne

Nov 24, 2022 Thu Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Nov 25, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Nov 26, 2022 Sat Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Dec 02, 2022 Fri Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Dec 03, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Dec 04, 2022 Sun Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Dec 09, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Indy

Dec 10, 2022 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Dec 11, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Dec 16, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Dec 17, 2022 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Dec 18, 2022 Sun Indy @ Fort Wayne

Dec 23, 2022 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Dec 28, 2022 Wed Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Dec 30, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Dec 31, 2022 Sat Indy @ Fort Wayne

Jan 06, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Jan 07, 2023 Sat Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Jan 11, 2023 Wed Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Jan 13, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Jan 14, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Jan 15, 2023 Sun Indy @ Fort Wayne

Jan 20, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Jan 21, 2023 Sat Indy @ Fort Wayne

Jan 27, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Jan 28, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Jan 29, 2023 Sun Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Feb 03, 2023 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Feb 04, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Feb 05, 2023 Sun Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Feb 09, 2023 Thu Fort Wayne @ Allen

Feb 10, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Allen

Feb 11, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Allen

Feb 17, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Feb 18, 2023 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Feb 19, 2023 Sun Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Feb 22, 2023 Wed Fort Wayne @ South Carolina

Feb 24, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Savannah

Feb 25, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Savannah

Feb 26, 2023 Sun Fort Wayne @ Atlanta

Mar 01, 2023 Wed Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Mar 04, 2023 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Mar 05, 2023 Sun Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Mar 10, 2023 Fri Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Mar 11, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Mar 12, 2023 Sun Indy @ Fort Wayne

Mar 17, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Mar 18, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Indy

Mar 19, 2023 Sun Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Mar 24, 2023 Fri Rapid City @ Fort Wayne

Mar 25, 2023 Sat Rapid City @ Fort Wayne

Mar 26, 2023 Sun Rapid City @ Fort Wayne

Mar 31, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Apr 01, 2023 Sat South Carolina @ Fort Wayne

Apr 02, 2023 Sun Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Apr 07, 2023 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Apr 08, 2023 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Apr 12, 2023 Wed Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Apr 14, 2023 Fri Fort Wayne @ Indy

Apr 15, 2023 Sat Indy @ Fort Wayne

Apr 16, 2023 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo