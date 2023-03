INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets trailed by three goals before cracking the scoreboard in a 5-2 loss at I-69 rival Indy Fuel on Saturday night.

Scott Allan put the Komets on the board early in the second period, knocking in his third goal this season with Fort Wayne. Following another Fuel goal, Adam Brubacher connected on a rocket to tally his ninth goal of the season.

The Komets wrap up a 3-game road swing on Sunday at Cincinnati. That game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.