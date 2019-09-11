Komets renew AHL affiliation with Chicago Wolves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that single game tickets for 2019-20 will go on sale Thursday morning at 10:00 at the Coliseum Ticket Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Tickets for all 36 home games and one exhibition home game will be available. The Komets open the 68th season at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:35pm. The Komets will also skate an exhibition game against the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:35pm.



Season tickets are still available for the upcoming campaign at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.



Komets/Chicago affiliation— The Komets previously announced the continuation of their NHL affiliation with the Vegas Golden Knights for 2019-20. The Chicago Wolves will continue to serve as the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate and will also serve as the Komets’ AHL affiliate. The Wolves will be celebrating their 26th anniversary this year and have won four league championships, seven conference crowns and 10 division titles since the franchise was founded in 1994. Chicago is led by general manager Wendell Young and head coach Rocky Thompson. The Wolves are last year’s Western Conference champion and have captured the last three AHL division titles. Chicago has a chance to become the first team in the AHL’s 84-year history to win four consecutive division titles.



Komets add two rookies to preseason roster— The Komets also announced Wednesday that goalie Jake Kupsky and forward Tayler Munson have signed tryout agreements and have been added to the preseason roster. Kupsky, 23, finished a four-year collegiate career last season with Union College. The goaltender amassed a college record of 23-22-5 and a 2.85 goals-against average in 59 ECAC games. In 2014-15 Kupsky was named to the NAHL All-South Division Rookie Team before being selected by San Jose in round seven of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Munson, 25, completed a four-year college stint with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in 2017-18 scoring WCHA career totals of 26 goals, 23 assists and 47 points in 126 games. In 2013-14 the forward capped his juniors career scoring a season high 58 points in 56 NAHL games with Fairbanks while winning his second NAHL Robertson Cup. The Fort Wayne preseason roster grows to 26 players and includes 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.



