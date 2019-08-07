Komets renew affiliation with NHL’s Golden Knights

The following information was provided by the Fort Wayne Komets

Fort Wayne, IN — Fort Wayne Komets General Manager David Franke announced Wednesday that the Komets renewed their affiliation agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL for 2019-20. Fort Wayne will continue to be the official ECHL affiliate of the Golden Knights for the second consecutive season.

“We are excited to be back with the Vegas Golden Knights as our NHL affiliate,” Franke said. “It is anticipated that we will receive more players from them for the 2019-20 season. This affiliation with Vegas is very important to the Komet organization and all our players.”

The Golden Knights will be entering their third year as a member of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. Former Fort Wayne assistant coach Gerard Gallant will also be serving his third term as head coach of the Golden Knights.

Gallant guided Vegas to one of the most successful debut seasons for an expansion team in North American major professional sports history in 2017-18. Last year, the Golden Knights finished third in the Pacific Division and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season.

The Knights play their home games at the T-Mobile Arena on the world famous Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. Vegas skates the season opener at home Wednesday, Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks.

The Komets open their 68th season at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Kalamazoo Wings. Season tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.