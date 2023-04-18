FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets released their official playoff roster on Tuesday and it did not include 35-year old forward Stefano Giliati, who sustained a head & shoulder injury this past Friday against the Indy Fuel.

Giliati played in just 34 games during the regular season because of various injuries. However, he did tally seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in his limited time.

The Komets open their best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Cyclones in Cincinnati on Friday. Game two is set for Saturday in Cincinnati with the series returning to Fort Wayne on Tuesday, April 25 for game three.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players – a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Komet playoff roster

Goaltenders: Ryan Fanti, Rylan Parenteau, (2)

Defensemen: Jake Johnson, Darien Kielb, Blake Siebenaler, Jacob Graves, Noah Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Adam Brubacher, Scott Allan (8)

Forwards: Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Sam Dove-McFalls, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Tye Felhaber, Matt Boudens, Tristan Pelletier, Garrett Van Wyhe, Drake Rymsha, Dan Maggio, Mark Rassell, William Provost, (13)

Playoff Eligible: D Alex Peters (1)