FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Bakersfield Condors of the AHL have loaned defenseman Darien Kielb to the Komets. Kielb, 23, turned pro last season with the Komets, skating in 18 games, scoring one goal with six assists. The 6’3 defender played in 20 games, with the Condors collecting 4 points (2g, 2a) this season.

The Komets have released goaltender Max Milosek.