Komets release Kupsky, Crawford, Greco and Kronwall

Komets

by: Chuck Bailey - Komets Media Relations

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced roster moves Thursday.  Forward Isaiah Crawford, defensemen Carl Greco and Felix Kronwall and goaltender Jake Kupsky were released from their PTO’s.

Three players were added to the preseason roster this week.  Forward Mason Bergh and defenseman Max Gottlieb were assigned to Fort Wayne from the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Also, goaltender Cole Kehler was assigned to Fort Wayne from the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

In addition, forward Brett McKenzie has been released from his tryout with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and will join the Komets training camp.

The Fort Wayne preseason roster currently stands at 28 players including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss