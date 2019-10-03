Komets release Kupsky, Crawford, Greco and Kronwall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced roster moves Thursday. Forward Isaiah Crawford, defensemen Carl Greco and Felix Kronwall and goaltender Jake Kupsky were released from their PTO’s.
Three players were added to the preseason roster this week. Forward Mason Bergh and defenseman Max Gottlieb were assigned to Fort Wayne from the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Also, goaltender Cole Kehler was assigned to Fort Wayne from the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
In
addition, forward Brett McKenzie has been released from his tryout with
the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and will join the Komets training camp.
The Fort Wayne preseason roster currently stands at 28 players including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.