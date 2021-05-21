Komets release Gorsuch, Boka back from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that they have released goaltender Trevor Gorsuch and defenseman Nick Boka has returned to the team after being loaned to Ontario of the AHL.

Gorsuch, 26, played three games with the Komets going 2-1 with a .901 save percentage and a goal against average of 2.68. The 6’2 netminder was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 26-May 2.

Boka, 23, has played 36 games with the Komets this season. The sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild has scored three goals, 12 assists, and 82 penalty minutes.

The Komets will host the Wichita Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.