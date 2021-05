FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have released goaltender Louis-Phillip Guindon, and still list goalies Trevor Gorsuch, Dylan Ferguson, and Robbie Beydoun on the team’s roster.

Guidon played in 11 games for the Komets this season. The 26-year old was 6-4-1 while posting a 2.98 goals against average.

The Komets are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Florida Everblades at 7:35 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.