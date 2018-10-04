Komets release goaltender Gordon Defiel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced Thursday that they have released goaltender Gordon Defiel from his tryout agreement, trimming the preseason roster to 32 players including 18 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

The Komets will skate two exhibition games this weekend. The Komets are at Indy Friday night for a 6pm faceoff at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum before concluding their preseason game schedule Saturday night when they host Indy at 7:30 at the Memorial Coliseum.

There will be no Fort Wayne broadcasts of this weekend's preseason games, however, both games will be streamed live (broadcast only) at https://www.indyfuelhockey.com/media-fanzone/watch-listen-live with Fuel announcer Andrew Smith calling the play-by-play.

The Komets will open the 2018-19 campaign on the road at Indy Friday, Oct. 12. Fort Wayne's 67th home opener is slated for Saturday, Oct. 20 against arch rival Kalamazoo at 7:30pm.