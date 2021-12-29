Komets release goalie Zion, announce 2 new signings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have signed defenseman Dillon Hill and goaltender Tommy Proudlock.

Hill, 23, has spent this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL appearing in 7 games with one assist.

Proudlock, 24, participated in the Komets training camp. After being released, Proudlock signed with the Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL appearing in five games. Before being loaned to the Komets, the Southgate, Michigan native played for the Quad City Storm going 1-0-2 with 1.88 goals against average.

Goaltender Alex Zion has been released

The Komets host Iowa on New Year’s Eve at 8:00 p.m.