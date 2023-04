FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are adding some offensive firepower with two weeks to go in the ECHL regular season.

Forward Sam Dove-McFalls has been assigned to Fort Wayne after spending time with AHL affiliate Bakersfield. In 32 games with Fort Wayne, Dove-McFalls has scored 10 goals while earning 19 assists.

Fort Wayne also announced they released goalie Corbin Kaczperski.

The Komets look to snap a 3-game losing skid on Friday against Kalamazoo. That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.