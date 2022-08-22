FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets have come to terms with goaltender Colton Point for the upcoming season. Defenseman Benjamin Gagné has also signed a contract, and forwards Cameron Cook and Tristan Pelletier have agreed to tryouts. The Komets will play two exhibition games versus the Wheeling Nailers, Friday, October 14, at Wheeling, and Sunday, October 16, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Training camp will start Monday, October 10.

Point, 24, was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Dallas Stars. The 6’5 netminder has spent his pro career with the Texas Stars of the AHL and the Idaho Steelheads. Last season, the North Bay, Ontario, native suited up for 19 games with the Steelheads, going 7-8-2 with a .912 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.56.

Gagné, 23, is a University of New Brunswick product, playing the previous three seasons with the Reds. The 6’0 defender also played with Drummondville, Québec, and Saint John in the QMJHL, logging 299 games and accumulating 105 points.

Cook, 24, skated last season with Evansville of the SPHL, scoring 17 goals with 20 assists.

Pelletier, 21, played five seasons in the QMJHL, appearing in 163 games and scoring 60 points (27g, 33a).

Exhibition games set – The Komets 71st training camp will officially start October 10. The club will visit Wheeling on Friday, October 14, with game time set for 7:10 p.m. The two teams return to Fort Wayne for a 3:00 p.m. start at the Coliseum on Sunday, October 16.

Equipment and memorabilia sale – The Komets will hold a used equipment and memorabilia sale in the Century Club Room at the Coliseum before the exhibition game on October 16, starting at 1:00 p.m. The sale will run throughout the game.

The team will open up the season on October 21, at Indy, with the home opener on October 22, against Cincinnati.