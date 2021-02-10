Komets ready to roll with Friday’s opener closing in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets open the season on Friday at Wheeling, but they got a good preview of the product they’ll be putting on the ice Tuesday night at the Coliseum as the team held a scrimmage as part of their training camp evaluation.

The Komets will go into the season leaning on two rookie goalies as the only netminders on the roster. Stefanos Lekkas (who briefly played for the Komets last season) and Louis-Philip Guindon will be between the pipes for the K’s, and while second-year head coach Ben Boudreau notes their lack of professional experience, he adds they are not short on talent.

Oh man, when the gloves drop in a scrimmage you know they're ready for the @ECHL season! @FWKomets John Coughlin and Brandon Hawkins throwing down at tonight's practice! pic.twitter.com/pP3rwugTfg — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) February 9, 2021

In terms of defensemen, the Komets will field a much more physical and, quite frankly, large group of blue liners. That includes Matt Murphy, who impressed in Tuesday’s scrimmage. It also includes 6-foot-6 Mathieu Brodeur,, 6-foot-3 Curtis Leonard, and 6-foot-3 John Coughlin. In fact, all nine defensemen on the camp roster are at least six feet tall. It’s a far cry from recent seasons that saw the Komets sign smaller, speedy defensemen.

The Komets, who play their first three games on the road, will be back at the Coliseum for their home opener Friday, February 19 against Wheeling.