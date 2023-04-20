FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets open their best-of-seven first round playoff series with game one on Friday night in Cincinnati and Fort Wayne is ready to roll against the Cyclones.

The Komets went 4-4-1 in nine games against the ECHL Central Division champs during the regular season.



Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-4-3)

Game 1 – Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 2 – Saturday, April 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 – Friday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 – Sunday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 – Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)