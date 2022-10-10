FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being eliminated in the first round of last year’s Kelly Cup Playoffs, a hungry Komets team opens team camp with the proverbial chip on their shoulder.

Despite bringing in many new faces, a core group of veterans return with captain Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Marcus McIvor and Blake Siebenaler. Head coach Ben Boudreau, who enters year four with the Komets, is putting high expectations on this veteran group to strengthen the winning culture in the locker room.

As for newcomers, the Komets will rely on several other players to bolster the depth on this year’s roster. Veterans Sefano Giliati, Josh Winquist and Brett Bulmer signed with the Komets during the offseason and could play key roles throughout the year.

The Komets will play the Wheeling Nailers in a pair of exhibition games, including a home match on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fort Wayne opens the season at the Indy Fuel on Friday, Oct. 21, with the team’s home opener against Cincinnati on Oct. 22.