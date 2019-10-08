Komets ready for opener on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning their two exhibition games against Wheeling this past weekend at the Coliseum the Komets are ready to roll for real this coming Saturday as Fort Wayne hosts Kalamazoo for its 2019-2020 season opener.

The puck drops at the Coliseum at 7:35 on Saturday night. It’ll be the Komets only game on the ECHL’s opening weekend.

Saturday’s game marks the official debut of new head coach Ben Boudreau. Boudreau’s version of the Komets will look a lot different than last year’s team, but veteran like Shawn Szydlowski and Brady Shaw are among those returning.