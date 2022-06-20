FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli is officially returning to Fort Wayne for a sixth season.

The Komets announced they have re-signed the veteran forward on Monday. Petruzzelli, 29, reached career highs in goals (27), assists (30) and points (57) last season.

On Monday, the Komets also announced they have signed forward Semyon Babinstev and rookie defenseman Marc-Antoine Pépin.

Babinstev signed with Fort Wayne prior to the 2021-22 season, but didn’t play due to immigration issues. Pépin appeared in 181 games in the QMJHL throughout six seasons. In his junior career, he collected 19 goals and 84 assists.

The Komets open the regular season on Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel, with the team’s home opener scheduled on Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.