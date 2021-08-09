Komets re-sign McIvor, add Harvey and Howe to camp roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that defenseman Marcus McIvor has re-signed with the club for the upcoming season. Also, goaltender Samuel Harvey has agreed to terms and forward Louis Rowe has inked a tryout agreement. The 70th anniversary season of Komet hockey will begin at home Saturday, October 23rd, against the Wheeling Nailers at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

McIvor, 27, will be returning for his second season with the Komets. The Whitby, Ontario native skated 27 games with the Komets last season, registering seven assists and 23 minutes in penalties. In the playoffs, the right-handed defenseman was +7 in seven post-season games with one goal and three assists.

“Marcus proved in the playoffs that his shut down style of defensive play was a big asset to winning the Kelly Cup,” said General Manager David Franke.

“Marcus is a big, physical defenseman and we are extremely happy to have him return,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He showed his true leadership abilities throughout the entire season and we witnessed him just start to scratch the surface of his potential throughout the playoffs.”

Harvey, 23, posted a record of 2-4-2 in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL last season. Before turning pro, Harvey skated one year with the University of New Brunswick, alongside current Komets Marcus McIvor and Oliver Cooper, going 14-2 with a goals-against average of 1.87. The 6’0 netminder also played four seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL, finishing his career with a record of 116-30-14.

“We have followed Samuel for the last few years and jumped at the chance to sign him,” said General Manager David Franke.

Rowe, 27, played two seasons in the USHL with Omaha, where he racked up 278 career penalty minutes. The East Lansing, Michigan native posted a career year in 2014-2015, scoring 18 goals and 21 assists with the Lancers. The 6’6 Rowe also skated 69 games with Arizona State University before playing nine games with the Maine Mariners during the 2018-2019 season.

The Komets now have eleven players under contract for next season. Forwards; Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Pochiro, Louis Rowe, and Shawn Boudrias. Defensemen; Blake Siebenaler, Nick Boka, Marcus McIvor, and DJ King. Goaltenders; Stefanos Lekkas, Samuel Harvey.

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, October 23rd when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.