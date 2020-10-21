Komets re-sign high-scoring forward McKenzie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that forward Brett McKenzie has agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

McKenzie, 23, finished tenth in the ECHL in scoring with 60 points in his first season with the Komets. The Ottawa, Ontario native netted 23 goals and passed for 37 assists in his second pro season. McKenzie also logged one game with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season.

“Brett is really a big piece to our puzzle. He solidifies our offense up front,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “Finishing in the top ten in scoring is just scratching the surface of his potential. As a two-way player, he can do it all. Brett has an infectious personality in the locker room and really compliments the current roster.”

Before coming to Fort Wayne, the 6’2 forward played 62 games with the Atlanta Gladiators putting up 45 points in his rookie season.

“This signing is vitally important for the Komets,“ said General Manager David Franke. “Brett McKenzie was the second leading scorer last season and he’s a solid hard-working player with the skills and ability to be an elite player in the ECHL. He definitely has a lot of upside to his game and we’ll benefit from that.”

The Komets now have twenty-one players under contract for the upcoming season.