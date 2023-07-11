FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Shawn Boudrias has signed a contract for the upcoming season, making it his third in Fort Wayne. The team has also come to terms with 2021-22 ECHL Goaltender of the Year, François Brassard.

Last season, Boudrias (boo-dree-ah), 23, led the Komets with 33 goals, while adding 32 assists for a professional career high of 65 points. The Laval, Québec, native has played 125 games as a Komet, with career totals of 52 goals, 54 assists for 106 points. The Minnesota Wild drafted the 6’5 right-hander in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft. Boudrias has suited up for five AHL games with Iowa and Chicago, registering one assist.

“Anytime you can sign a 33-goal scorer to your roster, it’s very positive,” said General Manager David Franke. “Shawn is a good guy off the ice, and we look forward to his return.”

Brassard, 29, went 17-14-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average last season with Maine. The Gatineau, Québec, native also scored a goal on December 18, 2022, in a game versus Adirondack. Picked in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft by Ottawa, the 6’1 netminder has played 93 games in the ECHL with Maine, Wheeling and Jacksonville.

“François will provide us with experienced goaltending, which we lacked last season,” said Franke.

During the 2021-22 season, Brassard won 19 games with a save percentage of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.19 for Jacksonville to take home top goaltending honors. He also appeared in three games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

“We are very excited to add a quality goaltender like François. He has a lot of experience in the ECHL and AHL,” said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. “He is a great piece to add for the coming season.”

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21 against the Fuel.