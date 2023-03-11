WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – The Komets erased an early deficit to hammer the Wheeling in a 6-5 win, sweeping a back-to-back series against the Nailers.

Fort Wayne surrendered four goals to Wheeling in the opening period, including two within the first five minutes. Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro answered Wheeling’s first two goals to pull even, yet the Nailers answered with two more to take a 4-2 lead to the first intermission.

Daniel Maggio cut the deficit in half with a Fort Wayne goal in the second period, the only score during that frame.

Fort Wayne outscored Wheeling, 3-1, over the final 20 minutes to steal a road win. Mark Rassell, Jacob Graves and Oliver Cooper each scored during that frame, with Cooper’s game-winner coming with less than 13 minutes left.

The Komets close their 3-game weekend against the Indy Fuel on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.