INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets spent Saturday fighting back from being down a goal three times, however the Fuel close it out in the shootout winning 4-3.

Scoring for the Komets in the loss –

Brandon Hawkins (17:38/1st)

Anthony Nellis (8:51/2nd)

Alan Lyszczarczyk (14:08/3rd)

Up next, the Komets take Sunday off before another night against the Fuel in Indianapolis on Monday.