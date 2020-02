FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets rallied from a 3-0 deficit at the beginning of the third period to win 5-3 over the visiting Indy Fuel on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum in a comeback that fans won’t soon forget.

Next up, the Komets hit the road Saturday night to face the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05 p.m.