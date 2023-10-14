FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Jungle was rocking in Jesse Kallechy’s first appearance on the Komets bench. Fort Wayne rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win, 3-2, in their first of two exhibitions against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Alexis D’Aoust put the Komets on the board with a short-handed goal nearly seven minutes in the game. Another potential Komets goal from Cameron Wright was waived off due to no video review available in the exhibition. Despite the missed chance, Fort Wayne held onto a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Iowa answered back with a pair of goals in the second period. Brett Budgell and Maxim Cajkovic each scored for the Heartlanders.

The Komets rallied in the third period thanks to a pair of goalies from Vincent De Mey and Tristian Pelletier.

Fort Wayne wraps up exhibition play on Sunday against Iowa, with the first puck drop at 4 p.m.