INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets’ skid continued on Sunday with a 3-2 overtime shootout loss at the Indy Fuel. Fort Wayne has lost four straight games dating back to Nov. 25 against Toledo.

After a scoreless first period, Indy took control by taking a 2-0 lead to the second intermission. Andrew Bellant scored both goals for the Fuel, while former Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli assisted on both strikes.

The Komets rallied back in the third period. Xavier Bernard buried his second goal of the season at the 8:38 mark of the third period. Alexis D’Aoust tied the game on a rebound opportunity just minutes later. That effort was enough to force overtime against the Fuel.

After neither side cracked the scoreboard in the extra period, the Fuel went 3-for-3 in the overtime shootout to clinch two points. The Komets went 1-of-3 in the game-deciding shootout.

The Komets are off until Friday when they host the Tulsa Oilers at Memorial Coliseum. That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.