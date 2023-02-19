FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a furious rally by the Komets, Fort Wayne was unable to overcome an early deficit in a 7-5 loss on Saturday.

Cincinnati raced out of the gates to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period.

Tristan Pelletier finally put the Komets on the board just under seven minutes into the second period. After an ensuing goal from Cincinnati, Mark Rassell scored on a power play goal to make it a 5-2 game heading into the final intermission.

Matt Alvaro, Adam Brubacher and Samuel Dove-McFalls each scored to bring the Komets within one. However, Cincinnati scored an empty-netter to ice the game in the final moments.

The Komets are back home Sunday hosting Kalamazoo.