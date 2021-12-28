Komets rally down four goals to win in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets rallied back from being down four goals and tied the game with only 35 seconds remaining in regulation and forced overtime. In the extra period, Shawn Boudrias seaked a goal into the back of the net on a power play to secure the comeback in a 5-4 win on Monday night.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Matthew Barnaby – 13:31/2nd

Anthony Petruzzelli – 3:01/3rd

Matt Alvaro – 12:03/3rd

Connor Corcoran – 19:25/3rd

Shawn Boudrias – 5:41/OT1

The Komets return to home ice one more time in 2021 when Fort Wayne hosts Iowa on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.