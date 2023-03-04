FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets losing streak has been snapped at five games, as Fort Wayne rallied to defeat visiting Wheeling 4-3 at War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Down 3-2 entering the third period, Matt Alvaro scored his 10th goal of the season just 25 seconds into the final frame to knot the game at three goals apiece. With just under four minutes remaining Garrett Van Wyhe tallied his 10th goal of the year to put the Komets ahead for good.

Ryan Fanti stopped 24-of-27 shots for the Komets in goal.

Next up, the Komets host Iowa at 5 p.m. on Sunday.