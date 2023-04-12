FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With one week to go in the regular season, the Komets hope to flip a switch as the Kelly Cup Playoffs approach.

A busy week is on deck, with Fort Wayne playing four games in five days starting Wednesday against Kalamazoo.

Fort Wayne is locked into the fourth and final seed in the ECHL’s Central Division, setting up a first-round playoff matchup against top seed Cincinnati. The Komets have split their eight matchups against the Cyclones this season.

Wednesday’s game is also the second-to-last home game of the regular season for the Komets, with the home finale scheduled on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.