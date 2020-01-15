Komets prepare to face division-leading Cyclones, rival Walleye

Komets

by: Chuck Bailey - Komets Media Relations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets gained two points for week 14 of the 2019-20 campaign going 1-2-0 in three games for an 18-14-5 record and 41 points after 37 games.  Heading into week 15 the Komets are in third place in the Central Division trailing first-place Cincinnati by 11 points with 35 games remaining.  Second-place Toledo holds a three-point edge.

This week the Komets will have a chance to close the gap with games against both division rivals.  The Komets travel to Cincinnati Friday (23-9-6, 52 points) for a 7:35pm faceoff at the U.S. Bank Arena (6,955).  The Komets are 1-2-1 after three meetings against the Cyclones.  Four meetings remain.  Cincinnati is coming off a three game road trip to Rapid City where they were 2-1-0 and are idle until the Komets visit Friday.

Saturday the Komets finish the week with a 7:35pm start on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum against the visiting Walleye (20-12-4, 44 points).  Its the fourth of seven Toledo visits this season.  The Komets are 0-4-0 in the season series and are looking to snap a four-game winless skid against Toledo with nine meetings remaining.  The Walleye are winless in their last three games but 5-3-1 in their last nine.  Toledo is idle until they make the shortest trip in the ECHL Saturday (106 miles) to Fort Wayne.

