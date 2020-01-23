Live Now
Komets prepare for seven straight on road to start second half

Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the ECHL All-Star Classic in the rearview the Komets focus turns to the second half of the season – and that means a seven-game road trip right off the bat.

The Komets were at SportONE Parkview Icehouse on Thursday afternoon getting ready for the road swing.

That gauntlet begins with a trip to the Indy Fuel on Friday night, followed immediately by two straight games in Toledo on Saturday and Sunday.

The Komets then head down to the Sunshine State for a date with the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, January 29 followed by two games (Thursday & Saturday) against the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Komets wrap up the road trip Friday, February 7 at Kalamazoo before returning to War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 8 to host Tulsa.

